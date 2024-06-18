Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 243.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KOPN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of KOPN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,254. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.57. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 94.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

