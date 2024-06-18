Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

