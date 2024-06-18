Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of Alight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALIT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Alight Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.26. 3,383,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,865 shares of company stock valued at $12,151,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

