Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 5,000 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rogers accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.39% of Rogers worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 8.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG traded up $4.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.42. 134,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $173.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

