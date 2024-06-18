Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 2.08% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 955,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 294,255 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.99. 1,160,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,562. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

