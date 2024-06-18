Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 3.46% of OptiNose worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth $18,768,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,848,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 47,564 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPTN. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,456. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $134.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.14. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. Analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

