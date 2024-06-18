Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $12.17 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 675,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for 1.5% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Down 2.5 %

PG&E stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. 11,228,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,616,366. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

