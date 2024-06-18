Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $1,894,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CW traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.90. 250,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,190. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.57. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $286.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,930 shares of company stock worth $5,633,199 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.