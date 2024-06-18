Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 9,858 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 4.39% of Great Elm Group worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Elm Group news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 20,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $35,201.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,958,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,268. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason W. Reese purchased 24,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,221.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,354,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,695.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 20,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $35,201.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,958,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,268. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $91,828. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG remained flat at $1.82 during trading hours on Monday. 104,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,056. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 48.75%.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

