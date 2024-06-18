Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of KRP opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 326.67%.

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 32.5% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 286,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 48,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 899,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

