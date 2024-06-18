Kevin Feeley Sells 2,646 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $74,908.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,048.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $22,303.40.

On Monday, April 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,104 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $12,188.16.

GeneDx Price Performance

NASDAQ:WGS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. 147,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $720.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $29.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 128,731 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

