Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lifted by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $4,461,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,153,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,478,134.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $4,461,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,153,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,478,134.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,754,708. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Barclays increased their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of K traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.54. 478,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,448. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $68.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

