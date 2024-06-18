Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Trims Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 222,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 252,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 126,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.7 %

ORI traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. 166,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

