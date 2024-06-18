Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 11 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in NVR were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR traded down $117.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7,570.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,708. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7,619.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,413.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $99.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

