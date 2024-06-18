Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases Shares of 5,714 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 87,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,756. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

