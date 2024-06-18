Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $300,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $206.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.84 and a 1 year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 682,940,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,926,160,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 682,940,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,926,160,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,731,610 shares of company stock worth $1,113,131,929. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

