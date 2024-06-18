Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 72,537 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $81,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.42. 14,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.10 and its 200-day moving average is $401.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $282.49 and a one year high of $488.62.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

