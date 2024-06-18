Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $557,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $440,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cabot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,011,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,167,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,664,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 205,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CBT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Cabot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CBT traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $103.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

