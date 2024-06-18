Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $911,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 247.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $193,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 146.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,073,000 after purchasing an additional 298,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CF shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE CF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 280,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.