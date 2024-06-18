Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $306,000 Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 52,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,502,000 after buying an additional 539,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,411,000 after buying an additional 62,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of BECN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.43. 51,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,927. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BECN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

