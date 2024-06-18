Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 211.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Aflac were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,978 shares of company stock worth $2,431,408 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 198,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,318. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

