Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys Shares of 3,032 Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $52,130,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 156.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 576,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,330,000 after purchasing an additional 209,965 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Federal Signal by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 239,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 156,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

FSS traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $84.51. 11,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,326. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $92.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

