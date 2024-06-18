Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys Shares of 2,000 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.47. 104,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.