Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,983,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,492,557. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

