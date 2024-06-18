Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys 3,909 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 127.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. 80,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,684. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

