Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys 260 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Humana were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $860,000. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $2,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $356.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,368. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.10 and its 200-day moving average is $358.26.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

