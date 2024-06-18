Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires Shares of 3,807 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after acquiring an additional 364,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,352,000 after acquiring an additional 296,443 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Chord Energy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 212,463 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 200,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chord Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after acquiring an additional 138,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,061. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $145.06 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

