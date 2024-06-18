Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Trading 1.6% Higher

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,012 ($12.86) and last traded at GBX 1,006 ($12.78). 33,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 27,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 990 ($12.58).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,140.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,190.89. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -135.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

