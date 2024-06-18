JSR Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 26th (OTCMKTS:JSCPF)

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 1-88000000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of JSCPF opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. JSR has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31.

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

