JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Holdings Raised by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 5.76% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $127,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 304.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,002.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,369,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,240,000 after buying an additional 91,012 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. 1,171,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

