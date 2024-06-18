Jito (JTO) Price Hits $2.30

Jito (JTO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Jito has a total market cap of $264.48 million and approximately $79.74 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can now be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00003560 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 122,792,075.6 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.53450249 USD and is down -10.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $69,054,609.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

