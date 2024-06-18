Javier Olivan Sells 412 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total value of $208,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,678.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total transaction of $203,107.76.

On Thursday, May 30th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total transaction of $194,328.04.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Javier Olivan sold 4,911 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,317,255.35.

On Friday, May 3rd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total value of $218,505.70.

On Friday, April 26th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60.

On Friday, April 19th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.18, for a total transaction of $245,578.20.

On Friday, April 12th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90.

On Monday, April 1st, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $238,507.50.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $506.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,245,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,643,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

