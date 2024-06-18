Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Up 12.9% in May

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 15,320,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $26,096,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Janus International Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 261,808 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Janus International Group by 354.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 336,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 262,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Janus International Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 378,478 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of JBI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 541,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,970. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

