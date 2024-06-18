Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $174.42 Average PT from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.70. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

