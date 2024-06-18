iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.99. The stock had a trading volume of 262,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,087. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

