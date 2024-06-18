iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,923 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.81. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

