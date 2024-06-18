iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 25.7% in May

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEUS stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $56.56. 4,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $60.66.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $1.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.