iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 25.7% in May

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUS stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $56.56. 4,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $1.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.