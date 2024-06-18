iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Austria ETF comprises 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 13.93% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,965,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. 27,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,818. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

