iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.47

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $75.39, with a volume of 12414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.22.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $928.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.