iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,466,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,086. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

