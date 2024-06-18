iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,466,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,086. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
