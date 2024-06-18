iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $411,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,239. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

