iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $549.77

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $549.77 and last traded at $549.10, with a volume of 2156355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $548.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.62. The stock has a market cap of $474.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

