iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Down to $37.98

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.98, but opened at $36.95. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 5,789,482 shares changing hands.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,531,000. Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,416,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $18,948,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

