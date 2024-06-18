iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 231,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,944. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

