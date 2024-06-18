iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,945,000 after buying an additional 915,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 261,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after buying an additional 40,629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.57. 2,952,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

