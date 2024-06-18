IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.40.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,719,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $15,929,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,035,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $86.25 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $80.33 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.83. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.08.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
