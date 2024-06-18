Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June 18th (ADP, AM, ATEN, CNE, DVN, INTC, JNPR, KR, PYPL, QNST)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 18th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a speculative buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 185 ($2.35).

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $45.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.50.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

