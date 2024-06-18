Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.15

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 27994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 566.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,123,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 16,581.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,908,000 after purchasing an additional 179,741 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 351.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 899.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.