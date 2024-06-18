Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 20.6% in May

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance
KBWD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.09. 108,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,768. The company has a market capitalization of $370.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
