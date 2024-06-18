Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $23.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
