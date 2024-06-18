Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,757,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

